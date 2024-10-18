menu item
NHL

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 18

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams playing on Friday, up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (0-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (2-1)
  • Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Avalanche (-230)Ducks (+188)6.5

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (73%)

Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Ducks game on October 18 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -122 and the under is +100.

Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Avalanche, Anaheim is the underdog at +188, and Colorado is -230 playing at home.

