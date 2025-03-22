FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (42-25-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-27-8)
  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-182)Canadiens (+150)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (57.8%)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Canadiens on March 22 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Canadiens reveal Colorado as the favorite (-182) and Montreal as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

