Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (42-25-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-27-8)

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-182) Canadiens (+150) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (57.8%)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Canadiens on March 22 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Canadiens reveal Colorado as the favorite (-182) and Montreal as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!