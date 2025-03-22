NHL
Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (42-25-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-27-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-182)
|Canadiens (+150)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (57.8%)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -164 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +134.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Canadiens on March 22 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Canadiens reveal Colorado as the favorite (-182) and Montreal as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.