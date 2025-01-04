NHL
Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (24-15) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-18-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-295)
|Canadiens (+235)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (67.2%)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -115 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -105.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Canadiens on January 4, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -295 favorite at home.