Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

NHL action on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Montreal Canadiens.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (24-15) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-18-3)

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-295) Canadiens (+235) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (67.2%)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -115 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -105.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Canadiens on January 4, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -295 favorite at home.

