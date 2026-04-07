Avalanche vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (50-16-10) vs. St. Louis Blues (33-31-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-160) Blues (+132) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (58.4%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-188 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +152.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Blues game on April 7, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -160 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!