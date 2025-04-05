FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (47-26-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-28-7)
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-128)Blues (+106)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (62.7%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blues. The Avalanche are +194 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -245.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Blues matchup on April 5 has been set at 5.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

