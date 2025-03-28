NHL
Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the St. Louis Blues.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Blues Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (45-25-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-28-7)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-196)
|Blues (+162)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (66.1%)
Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +130 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -160.
Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Blues matchup on March 29 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Blues, Colorado is the favorite at -196, and St. Louis is +162 playing on the road.