NHL

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (33-23-2) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-26-6)
  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-162)Blues (+134)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (62.1%)

Avalanche vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -192 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +154.

Avalanche vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Blues matchup on February 23 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Avalanche, St. Louis is the underdog at +134, and Colorado is -162 playing on the road.

