Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (45-26-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-44-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-360) Blackhawks (+280) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (61.4%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Avalanche are -138 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +112.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Blackhawks matchup on April 2, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Blackhawks, Colorado is the favorite at -360, and Chicago is +280 playing at home.

