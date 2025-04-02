FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (45-26-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-44-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-360)Blackhawks (+280)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (61.4%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Avalanche are -138 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +112.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Blackhawks matchup on April 2, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Blackhawks, Colorado is the favorite at -360, and Chicago is +280 playing at home.

