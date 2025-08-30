Rays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Washington Nationals.

Rays vs Nationals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (65-69) vs. Washington Nationals (53-81)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSSUN

Rays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-158) | WSH: (+134)

TB: (-158) | WSH: (+134) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125)

TB: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 9-10, 3.82 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-9, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (9-10) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (8-9) will get the nod for the Nationals. Pepiot and his team are 8-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pepiot starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The Nationals have gone 15-11-0 ATS in Irvin's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 25 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 13-12 in those games.

Rays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61%)

Rays vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Nationals, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -158, and Washington is +134 playing at home.

Rays vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +104 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -125.

Rays vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Nationals contest on Aug. 30 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Rays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-10 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 55-74-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have gone 47-62 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.1% of those games).

Washington is 23-33 (winning 41.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 68 times this season for a 68-53-7 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 63-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (130) this season while batting .258 with 61 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .300 and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .287/.346/.473 this season and a team-best OPS of .819.

He is 19th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in the majors.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Lowe has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .264/.320/.490.

Lowe has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 93 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .349.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a .455 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 45th, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 58th in slugging.

Abrams brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

James Wood has 130 hits with a .357 on-base percentage while slugging .478. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .260.

He is 72nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia is hitting .260 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 51 walks while batting .229.

Rays vs Nationals Head to Head

8/29/2025: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/30/2024: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/29/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/5/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/4/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

