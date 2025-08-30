Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (68-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-69)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | STL: (+120)

CIN: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-4, 2.62 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 5-2, 4.43 ERA

The Reds will call on Andrew Abbott (8-4) versus the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy (5-2). Abbott's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Abbott's team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When McGreevy starts, the Cardinals are 6-4-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 4-1 in McGreevy's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51.7%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +120 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +142 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -172.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Reds-Cardinals game on Aug. 30 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (52.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-10 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 128 opportunities.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 67-61-0 in 128 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have gone 34-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

St. Louis is 11-17 (winning only 39.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 68 times this season for a 68-57-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 66-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.8% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (144) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 39th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .208 with a double and a triple.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 126 hits. He's batting .264 while slugging .372.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.304/.400.

Austin Hays has been key for Cincinnati with 81 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 91st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn has 27 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .235 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 walks.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .285 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!