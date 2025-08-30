Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Red Sox vs Pirates Game Info

Boston Red Sox (75-61) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-76)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and SportsNet PT

Red Sox vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-172) | PIT: (+144)

BOS: (-172) | PIT: (+144) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+115) | PIT: +1.5 (-138)

BOS: -1.5 (+115) | PIT: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Red Sox) - 7-10, 4.79 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Dustin May (7-10) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (1-0) will answer the bell for the Pirates. When May starts, his team is 7-15-0 against the spread this season. When May starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-9. In each of Oviedo's three starts that had a set spread, the Pirates covered. The Pirates have a 2-1 record in Oviedo's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.5%)

Red Sox vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Pirates, Boston is the favorite at -172, and Pittsburgh is +144 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Pirates Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+115 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -138 to cover.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Pirates contest on Aug. 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Sox vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (59%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 13-6 when favored by -172 or more this year.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 135 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 73-62-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 37 of the 88 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 12-20 (37.5%).

The Pirates have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-72-6).

The Pirates have put together a 70-58-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 135 hits and an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .443. He's batting .258.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 80th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Trevor Story is batting .255 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage 126th, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.294/.427.

Rafaela enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Alex Bregman has 16 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a slugging percentage of .407 and has 123 hits, both team-high figures for the Pirates. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 113th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .203. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 153rd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated an on-base percentage of .338, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 20 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks while batting .265.

Red Sox vs Pirates Head to Head

8/29/2025: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2024: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/20/2024: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/4/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2022: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/17/2022: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/16/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

