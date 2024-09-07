Austin Ekeler 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Washington Commanders' Austin Ekeler picked up 6.2 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 27th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Austin Ekeler Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Ekeler's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 134.4 97 31 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 120.6 117 39

Austin Ekeler 2023 Game-by-Game

Ekeler picked up 22.4 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 47 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Buccaneers 6.2 2 10 0 4 4 0 62

Austin Ekeler vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders ran 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 25th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Ekeler's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 179 628 5 30 3.5 Brian Robinson Jr. 178 733 5 26 4.1 Christopher Rodriguez Jr. 51 247 2 7 4.8 Marcus Mariota 8 52 0 0 6.5

