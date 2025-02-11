Auburn vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The Auburn Tigers (21-2, 9-1 SEC) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC) after winning six straight road games.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (67.7%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Auburn (-9.5) versus Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The total is set at 156.5 points for this game.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has compiled a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has put together a 15-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Auburn (10-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Vanderbilt (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and two times in six road games.

This year, the Commodores are 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Auburn's record against the spread in conference games is 4-6-0.

Against the spread in SEC action, Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 this season.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has won in 18, or 94.7%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -465 or better on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt is 3-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Commodores have played as a moneyline underdog of +350 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 82.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn is outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +397 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.0 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allows 67.7 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Auburn's leading scorer, Johni Broome, ranks 67th in the nation averaging 18.1 points per game.

Vanderbilt puts up 81.1 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (194th in college basketball). It has a +213 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Jason Edwards is ranked 81st in college basketball with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. They are grabbing 35.7 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per outing.

Broome paces the Tigers with 10.9 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball play).

The Commodores rank 224th in the nation at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 their opponents average.

Devin's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 83rd in the country.

Auburn ranks fourth in college basketball with 108.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 41st in college basketball defensively with 86.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Commodores rank 43rd in college basketball averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 131st, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

