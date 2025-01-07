Auburn vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

The Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 SEC) will host the Auburn Tigers (13-1, 1-0 SEC) after winning four straight home games.

Auburn vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Auburn vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (60.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Auburn (-11.5) versus Texas on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

Auburn vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Texas has compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Last season, the Longhorns were 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Auburn vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite 10 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tigers have been a -649 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Texas has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Longhorns have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +460 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 86.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Auburn vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn averages 88.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (46th in college basketball). It has a +321 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 22.9 points per game.

Johni Broome's team-leading 18.6 points per game ranks 47th in college basketball.

Texas outscores opponents by 19.4 points per game (posting 82.7 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and allowing 63.3 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and has a +272 scoring differential.

Tre Johnson is 35th in the nation with a team-leading 19.0 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. They collect 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 46th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.5 per outing.

Broome is fifth in college basketball action with 11.1 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Longhorns win the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. They are recording 34.2 rebounds per game (109th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.2.

Arthur Kaluma leads the Longhorns with 8.4 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball).

Auburn scores 113.3 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while giving up 83.8 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

The Longhorns' 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 32nd in college basketball.

