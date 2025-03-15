Auburn vs Tennessee Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (28-4, 15-3 SEC) will play the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (26-6, 12-6 SEC) in the SEC tournament Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Auburn vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (56.2%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Auburn-Tennessee spread (Auburn -4.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

Auburn vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee has compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Tennessee is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 15-11 ATS record Auburn racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 15 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Volunteers have performed better at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-6-0).

Auburn has eight wins against the spread in 19 conference games this year.

Tennessee is 8-11-0 against the spread in SEC play this season.

Auburn vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 24 times (88.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 22 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or better on the moneyline.

Tennessee has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Tennessee has gone 2-2 in those games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +475 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. It is putting up 84.4 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and is allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 99th in college basketball.

Johni Broome's team-leading 18.7 points per game ranks 55th in the nation.

Tennessee puts up 74.8 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (eighth in college basketball). It has a +402 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Tennessee's leading scorer, Chaz Lanier, ranks 69th in the country, putting up 18.1 points per game.

The 34.4 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 59th in the country, and are 5.2 more than the 29.2 their opponents grab per contest.

Broome leads the team with 10.7 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball play).

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Volunteers accumulate rank 73rd in college basketball, 6.4 more than the 27.4 their opponents record.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 130th in the nation.

Auburn's 107.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in college basketball, and the 88.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 64th in college basketball.

The Volunteers rank 75th in college basketball averaging 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth, allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions.

