Auburn vs Richmond Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Auburn Tigers (7-1) will look to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Richmond Spiders (4-4) on December 8, 2024 at Neville Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Richmond Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Richmond Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (89.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Auburn (-27.5) versus Richmond on Sunday. The over/under has been set at 143.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Richmond: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Richmond has won two games against the spread this season.

The Tigers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The Spiders' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .786 (11-3-0). On the road, it was .583 (7-5-0).

Auburn vs. Richmond: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -20000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Richmond has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Spiders have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +3500 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 99.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Richmond Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn outscores opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 85.6 per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 68.8 per contest to rank 132nd in college basketball) and has a +135 scoring differential overall.

Johni Broome leads Auburn, putting up 20.6 points per game (19th in the country).

Richmond's +29 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (95th in college basketball).

Delonnie Hunt's team-leading 20.0 points per game rank him 26th in the country.

The Tigers record 34.6 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 27.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.3 boards per game.

Broome leads the Tigers with 12.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball action).

The Spiders record 35.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 32.6 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Apostolos Roumoglou's 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Spiders and rank 202nd in the country.

Auburn puts up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

The Spiders' 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 203rd in college basketball, and the 90.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 177th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!