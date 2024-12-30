Auburn vs Monmouth Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Auburn Tigers (11-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Monmouth Hawks (2-10) on December 30, 2024 at Neville Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Monmouth Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Monmouth Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (97.8%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Monday's Auburn-Monmouth spread (Auburn -36.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Monmouth: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 10-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Monmouth is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers had a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

The Hawks' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .643 (9-5-0). Away, it was .600 (9-6-0).

Auburn vs. Monmouth Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +276 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.0 points per game. It is putting up 88.4 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and is giving up 65.4 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.

Johni Broome paces Auburn, averaging 18.5 points per game (54th in the country).

Monmouth has a -117 scoring differential, falling short by 9.8 points per game. It is putting up 67.9 points per game, 321st in college basketball, and is allowing 77.7 per outing to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Monmouth's leading scorer, Abdi Bashir Jr., ranks ninth in the country, scoring 21.6 points per game.

The 36.3 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 44th in the country, and are 9.4 more than the 26.9 their opponents record per outing.

Broome averages 11.5 rebounds per game (ranking fourth in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Hawks come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. They are collecting 30.4 rebounds per game (299th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.8.

Jaret Valencia averages 6.0 rebounds per game (328th in college basketball) to lead the Hawks.

Auburn ranks first in college basketball with 113.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 49th in college basketball defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hawks average 86.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (336th in college basketball), and give up 99.3 points per 100 possessions (342nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!