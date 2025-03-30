Auburn vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (30-6) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (31-5) on Sunday at State Farm Arena, airing on CBS beginning at 5:05 p.m. ET, with the winner moving on to the Final Four.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Game time: 5:05 p.m. ET

5:05 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

Auburn vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (57%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Sunday's Auburn-Michigan State spread (Auburn -4.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

Auburn vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has compiled a 20-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State has covered 24 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Auburn (17-13) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (56.7%) than Michigan State (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Tigers sport a better record against the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they do on the road (5-5-0).

The Spartans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (10-6-0). Away, it is .778 (7-2-0).

Auburn vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been the moneyline favorite in 31 games this season and has come away with the win 27 times (87.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 24 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan State has been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. Michigan State has finished 5-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, the Spartans have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 68.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn is outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game with a +515 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.6 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and gives up 69.3 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Johni Broome's 18.5 points per game lead Auburn and are 60th in college basketball.

Michigan State's +396 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Michigan State's leading scorer, Jaden Akins, is 575th in college basketball, putting up 12.7 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. They collect 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 50th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2 per contest.

Broome leads the Tigers with 10.8 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball action).

The Spartans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. They are grabbing 36.7 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.

Jaxon Kohler's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 118th in the country.

Auburn ranks sixth in college basketball by averaging 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 56th in college basketball, allowing 88.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Spartans average 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (68th in college basketball), and allow 86.4 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

