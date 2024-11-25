Auburn vs Iowa State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 25

The Auburn Tigers (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (3-0), winners of three straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Iowa State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

Auburn vs. Iowa State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (58.6%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Monday's Auburn-Iowa State spread (Auburn -3.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Auburn vs. Iowa State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn went 20-14-0 ATS last season.

Iowa State won 26 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Iowa State was 4-1 against the spread compared to the 19-9 ATS record Auburn put up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Tigers owned a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Cyclones had a better winning percentage at home (.778, 14-4-0 record) than on the road (.700, 7-3-0).

Auburn vs. Iowa State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn won 24 of the 30 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (80%).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -176 or shorter, the Tigers had a 22-3 record (winning 88% of their games).

Iowa State won five of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Cyclones won two of their four games when they were an underdog by at least +142 on the moneyline.

Auburn has a 63.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Auburn vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Cyclones ranked 255th in college basketball at 30.9 rebounds per game. That was similar to the 29.9 their opponents averaged.

The Cyclones averaged 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (75th in college basketball), and allowed 81.0 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

