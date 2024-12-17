Auburn vs Georgia State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Georgia State Panthers (4-6) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Auburn Tigers (9-1) on December 17, 2024 at Neville Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Georgia State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Georgia State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (97.2%)

Before making an informed wager on Auburn-Georgia State matchup (in which Auburn is a 39.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 155.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Georgia State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

Georgia State has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers had a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-6-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Panthers had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than away (.438, 7-9-0).

Auburn vs. Georgia State Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn averages 87.4 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per contest (56th in college basketball). It has a +217 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.7 points per game.

Auburn's leading scorer, Johni Broome, ranks 25th in college basketball scoring 19.7 points per game.

Georgia State puts up 74.3 points per game (218th in college basketball) while giving up 78 per contest (322nd in college basketball). It has a -37 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Zarigue Nutter's team-leading 17.9 points per game rank him 70th in the country.

The Tigers average 36.9 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 26.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.5 boards per game.

Broome is first in college basketball action with 12.7 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 36.7 rebounds per game the Panthers accumulate rank 42nd in the country, 5.5 more than the 31.2 their opponents pull down.

Nicholas McMullen is 14th in the country with 9.9 rebounds per game, leading the Panthers.

Auburn's 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 85.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 77th in college basketball.

The Panthers rank 261st in college basketball with 92.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 310th defensively with 96.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!