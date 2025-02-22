Auburn vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) on February 22, 2025 at Neville Arena.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (87.2%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Auburn-Georgia spread (Auburn -17.5) or over/under (146.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Auburn vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 16-10-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Tigers sport a better record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they do in road games (4-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.143, 1-6-0).

Auburn has covered the spread six times in 13 conference games.

Georgia's SEC record against the spread is 5-8-0.

Auburn vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has come away with 20 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have been a -3030 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Georgia has won two of the 11 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (18.2%).

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 96.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn outscores opponents by 16.3 points per game (scoring 84.4 per game to rank sixth in college basketball while allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball) and has a +425 scoring differential overall.

Auburn's leading scorer, Johni Broome, ranks 71st in the nation scoring 18 points per game.

Georgia is outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +177 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75 points per game (150th in college basketball) and gives up 68.2 per contest (71st in college basketball).

Asa Newell's 15.3 points per game paces Georgia and ranks 238th in the nation.

The Tigers rank 32nd in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.4 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Broome averages 10.9 rebounds per game (ranking sixth in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Bulldogs grab 33.3 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) while allowing 28.7 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.6 boards per game.

Newell averages 6.8 rebounds per game (197th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Auburn averages 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in college basketball), and gives up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs' 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 180th in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

