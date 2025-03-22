Auburn vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (29-5) take to the court against the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays (25-10) with a Sweet 16 berth in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Rupp Arena at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Game time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Auburn vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (70.9%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's Auburn-Creighton spread (Auburn -8.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together an 18-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Creighton has compiled a 22-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

Creighton covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Auburn covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (57.1%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they have in road games (5-5-0).

The Bluejays' winning percentage against the spread at home is .647 (11-6-0). Away, it is .818 (9-2-0).

Auburn vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been victorious in 25, or 86.2%, of the 29 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 17-1 when favored by -429 or better by bookmakers this year.

Creighton has won five of the 11 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

The Bluejays have played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 83.8 per game to rank 10th in college basketball while allowing 69.4 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball) and has a +490 scoring differential overall.

Johni Broome paces Auburn, scoring 18.7 points per game (57th in the nation).

Creighton outscores opponents by 5.9 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and allowing 69.7 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and has a +208 scoring differential.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's 19.2 points per game leads Creighton and ranks 33rd in college basketball.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They record 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 60th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.4 per contest.

Broome averages 10.6 rebounds per game (ranking eighth in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Bluejays average 34.7 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Kalkbrenner paces the Bluejays with 8.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball).

Auburn ranks sixth in college basketball with 107 points scored per 100 possessions, and 63rd in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bluejays' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 91st in college basketball, and the 91.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!