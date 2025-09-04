Auburn vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Auburn Tigers taking on the Ball State Cardinals.

Auburn vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Auburn: (N/A) | Ball State: (N/A)

Auburn: (N/A) | Ball State: (N/A) Spread: Auburn: -43.5 (-110) | Ball State: +43.5 (-110)

Auburn: -43.5 (-110) | Ball State: +43.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Auburn vs Ball State Betting Trends

Auburn has one win against the spread this season.

Auburn has had one game (of one) hit the over this year.

Ball State has no wins against the spread this year.

No Ball State game has hit the over this season.

Auburn vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (98.1%)

Auburn vs Ball State Point Spread

Ball State is an underdog by 43.5 points versus Auburn. Ball State is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.

Auburn vs Ball State Over/Under

The Auburn-Ball State game on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Auburn vs. Ball State Points Insights

The Tigers had an average implied point total of 29.8 last season, which is 18.2 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (48).

The Cardinals' average implied point total last season (33.9 points) is 28.9 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (5 points).

Auburn vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

