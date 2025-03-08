Auburn vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Auburn Tigers (27-3, 15-2 SEC) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5 SEC) on March 8, 2025 at Neville Arena.

Auburn vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (73%)

Before you decide to wager on Auburn-Alabama outing (in which Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 178.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Auburn vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Alabama is 17-13-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread, the Tigers have fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Crimson Tide have a lower winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.636, 7-4-0).

Auburn has eight wins against the spread in 17 conference games this year.

Alabama has 11 wins against the spread in 17 SEC games this year.

Auburn vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 23 times (92%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 17 of 18 games when listed as at least -315 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has compiled a 4-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 75.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn's +472 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 85 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (94th in college basketball).

Johni Broome's team-leading 18 points per game ranks 66th in the nation.

Alabama has a +311 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.4 points per game. It is putting up 91.1 points per game, first in college basketball, and is giving up 80.7 per outing to rank 352nd in college basketball.

Alabama's leading scorer, Mark Sears, ranks 29th in the country, putting up 19.5 points per game.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 54th in the country, and are 5.4 more than the 29.1 their opponents collect per contest.

Broome paces the team with 10.6 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball action).

The Crimson Tide rank second in the country at 39.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 more than the 32.9 their opponents average.

Grant Nelson paces the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball).

Auburn averages 108.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in college basketball), and allows 88.3 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide put up 104.7 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while conceding 92.8 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

