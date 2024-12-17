FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
10/13/24Atlanta Falcons38@Carolina Panthers20
12/17/23Atlanta Falcons7@Carolina Panthers9
9/10/23Carolina Panthers10@Atlanta Falcons24
11/10/22Atlanta Falcons15@Carolina Panthers25
10/30/22Carolina Panthers34@Atlanta Falcons37
12/12/21Atlanta Falcons29@Carolina Panthers21
10/31/21Carolina Panthers19@Atlanta Falcons13

Panthers vs. Falcons Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Falcons and Panthers first faced off on September 3, 1995, during Carolina’s inaugural season. Atlanta won that game 23-20 in overtime.
  • NFC South rivals: Both teams are part of the NFC South division, ensuring two matchups each season and contributing to a longstanding rivalry.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Falcons lead the all-time series, with many close games over the years that make the rivalry competitive.
  • Playoff implications: The Falcons and Panthers have often faced off with playoff implications on the line, especially in seasons where both teams are vying for the NFC South title.
  • Memorable games: One of the most memorable games was in 2015 when the Falcons handed the Panthers their only loss of the regular season, snapping Carolina’s 14-0 start.
  • High-scoring affairs: The rivalry has seen many high-scoring games, including a thrilling 2012 matchup where the Falcons won 30-28 with a last-second field goal.
  • Star players: This rivalry has featured standout players like Cam Newton, Steve Smith, and Luke Kuechly for the Panthers, and Matt Ryan and Julio Jones for the Falcons.
  • Home-field advantage: Both teams benefit from strong home-field atmospheres, with the Panthers playing at Bank of America Stadium and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • Frequent coaching changes: Both franchises have seen several coaching changes over the years, with each new head coach bringing fresh intensity to the rivalry.
  • Fan passion: Falcons and Panthers fans share a spirited rivalry, often engaging in strong social media banter and creating a lively game-day atmosphere when the two teams meet.

The Falcons-Panthers rivalry is known for its high-stakes matchups, memorable moments, and dedicated fan bases, making it a key NFC South clash each season.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup