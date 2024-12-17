Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/13/24 Atlanta Falcons 38 @ Carolina Panthers 20 12/17/23 Atlanta Falcons 7 @ Carolina Panthers 9 9/10/23 Carolina Panthers 10 @ Atlanta Falcons 24 11/10/22 Atlanta Falcons 15 @ Carolina Panthers 25 10/30/22 Carolina Panthers 34 @ Atlanta Falcons 37 12/12/21 Atlanta Falcons 29 @ Carolina Panthers 21 10/31/21 Carolina Panthers 19 @ Atlanta Falcons 13 View Full Table ChevronDown

Panthers vs. Falcons Rivalry

First meeting : The Falcons and Panthers first faced off on September 3, 1995, during Carolina’s inaugural season. Atlanta won that game 23-20 in overtime.

: The Falcons and Panthers first faced off on September 3, 1995, during Carolina’s inaugural season. Atlanta won that game 23-20 in overtime. NFC South rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC South division, ensuring two matchups each season and contributing to a longstanding rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the NFC South division, ensuring two matchups each season and contributing to a longstanding rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Falcons lead the all-time series, with many close games over the years that make the rivalry competitive.

: As of 2023, the Falcons lead the all-time series, with many close games over the years that make the rivalry competitive. Playoff implications : The Falcons and Panthers have often faced off with playoff implications on the line, especially in seasons where both teams are vying for the NFC South title.

: The Falcons and Panthers have often faced off with playoff implications on the line, especially in seasons where both teams are vying for the NFC South title. Memorable games : One of the most memorable games was in 2015 when the Falcons handed the Panthers their only loss of the regular season, snapping Carolina’s 14-0 start.

: One of the most memorable games was in 2015 when the Falcons handed the Panthers their only loss of the regular season, snapping Carolina’s 14-0 start. High-scoring affairs : The rivalry has seen many high-scoring games, including a thrilling 2012 matchup where the Falcons won 30-28 with a last-second field goal.

: The rivalry has seen many high-scoring games, including a thrilling 2012 matchup where the Falcons won 30-28 with a last-second field goal. Star players : This rivalry has featured standout players like Cam Newton, Steve Smith, and Luke Kuechly for the Panthers, and Matt Ryan and Julio Jones for the Falcons.

: This rivalry has featured standout players like Cam Newton, Steve Smith, and Luke Kuechly for the Panthers, and Matt Ryan and Julio Jones for the Falcons. Home-field advantage : Both teams benefit from strong home-field atmospheres, with the Panthers playing at Bank of America Stadium and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

: Both teams benefit from strong home-field atmospheres, with the Panthers playing at Bank of America Stadium and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Frequent coaching changes : Both franchises have seen several coaching changes over the years, with each new head coach bringing fresh intensity to the rivalry.

: Both franchises have seen several coaching changes over the years, with each new head coach bringing fresh intensity to the rivalry. Fan passion: Falcons and Panthers fans share a spirited rivalry, often engaging in strong social media banter and creating a lively game-day atmosphere when the two teams meet.

The Falcons-Panthers rivalry is known for its high-stakes matchups, memorable moments, and dedicated fan bases, making it a key NFC South clash each season.

