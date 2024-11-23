Atlanta Falcons Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons are +3800 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 12th-ranked odds in the NFL as of Nov. 22. Oddsmakers have given the Falcons -469 odds of making the playoffs.

Falcons Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3800 (Bet $100 to win $3,800)

+3800 (Bet $100 to win $3,800) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2600 (Bet $100 to win $2,600)

+2600 (Bet $100 to win $2,600) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -469 (Bet $469 to win $100)

-469 (Bet $469 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC South: -370 (Bet $370 to win $100)

Falcons Stats Insights

The Falcons are averaging 361.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 25th, allowing 357 yards per game.

On offense, the Falcons rank 17th in the NFL with 22.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in points allowed (357 points allowed per contest).

Atlanta ranks 25th in pass defense this year (229.9 passing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 243.6 passing yards per game.

The Falcons rank 17th in run offense (117.9 rushing yards per game) and 17th in run defense (127.1 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

Atlanta owns the 18th-ranked third-down offense this year (37.4% third-down percentage), but has been less effective on defense, ranking third-worst with a 46.1% third-down conversion rate allowed.

This season, the Falcons are gaining 6.1 yards per play (sixth in the league), while surrendering 5.7 per play on the defensive side of the ball (16th in the NFL).

Atlanta ranks 21st in the league with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 10 turnovers (20th in the NFL) and committing 13 (16th in the NFL).

Falcons Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3800), the Falcons are 12th-best in the league. They are far below that, 19th, according to computer rankings.

The Falcons' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +2600 at the start of the season to +3800, the eighth-smallest change among all teams.

The Falcons have a 2.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

The Falcons' chances of qualifying for the postseason, based on their odds, are 82.4%.

Falcons Leaders

Kirk Cousins has 2,807 yards passing for Atlanta, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bijan Robinson, has carried the ball 167 times for 783 yards (71.2 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 44 passes for 353 yards and one touchdown.

Darnell Mooney has hauled in 49 catches for 717 yards (65.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Drake London has reeled in 61 passes while averaging 64.5 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Matt Judon has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Jessie Bates III leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 70 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

