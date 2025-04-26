Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (12-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-19)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

OAK: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105)

OAK: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-2, 5.64 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-3, 4.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-2) to the mound, while Jonathan Cannon (0-3) will answer the bell for the White Sox. When Springs starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Springs' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox are 1-4-0 ATS in Cannon's five starts with a set spread. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for five Cannon starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (58.7%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -250 favorite, while the White Sox are a +205 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are -126 to cover, while the White Sox are +105 to cover.

The Athletics-White Sox game on April 26 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 25 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread record of 15-10-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won six of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (24%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the White Sox have gone 1-3 (25%).

The White Sox have played in 25 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-2).

The White Sox have covered 48% of their games this season, going 12-13-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 28 hits, which is best among Sacramento hitters this season, while batting .292 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .615.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Soderstrom has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.457) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .330 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Wilson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a walk and two RBI.

Lawrence Butler has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

Butler takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Shea Langeliers has been key for Sacramento with 20 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is hitting .246 with four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Benintendi takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Miguel Vargas is hitting .163 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks. He's slugging .256 with an on-base percentage of .258.

His batting average is 162nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 158th in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .138 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

