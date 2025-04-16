Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Athletics versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (7-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-12)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

OAK: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

OAK: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-2, 5.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Osvaldo Bido (1-1) to the mound, while Jonathan Cannon (0-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Bido's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bido's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox are 1-2-0 ATS in Cannon's three starts with a set spread. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for three Cannon starts this season -- they lost every time.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (57%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -158 favorite, while the White Sox are a +134 underdog at home.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are +104 to cover, while the White Sox are -125 to cover.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Athletics-White Sox on April 16, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

The Athletics have been named as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 17 games with a total this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 10-7-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have a 4-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the White Sox have gone 4-11 (26.7%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-8-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 56.2% of their games this season, going 9-7-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 21 hits and an OBP of .403 this season. He has a .328 batting average and a slugging percentage of .734.

He is 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Shea Langeliers has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 77th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Jacob Wilson has hit two homers with a team-high .485 SLG this season.

Lawrence Butler leads Sacramento in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Butler enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .154 with a double, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .231 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 160th, his on-base percentage is 152nd, and he is 160th in slugging.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 12 hits with a .269 on-base percentage while slugging .340. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .240.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Matt Thaiss is batting .241 with two doubles and eight walks.

Miguel Vargas is batting .155 with four doubles and seven walks.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2023: 12-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!