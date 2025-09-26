Athletics vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The Athletics versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Athletics vs Royals Game Info

Athletics (75-84) vs. Kansas City Royals (80-79)

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSKC

Athletics vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | KC: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | KC: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-172) | KC: -1.5 (+142)

OAK: +1.5 (-172) | KC: -1.5 (+142) Total: 10 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Athletics vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Athletics) vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 9-7, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will hand the ball to Cameron (9-7, 0.00), while the Athletics' starter for this game has not been announced. When Cameron starts, the Royals have gone 13-9-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (52.2%)

Athletics vs Royals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Royals moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Royals are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Royals Spread

Athletics vs Royals Over/Under

Athletics versus Royals, on Sept. 26, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Athletics vs Royals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 21 of 41 games when listed as at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 158 games with a total this season.

In 158 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 84-74-0 against the spread.

The Royals are 41-50 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).

The Royals have a record of 41-50 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (45.1%).

The Royals have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-86-2).

The Royals have a 77-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season. He has a .263 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .278 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying batters, he is 27th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz is batting .293 with a .623 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in total hits (128) this season while batting .271 with 61 extra-base hits.

Langeliers takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .450 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .352, a slugging percentage of .504, and has 180 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .296).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with 31 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has racked up an on-base percentage of .352, a team-best for the Royals.

Salvador Perez has 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 26 walks while batting .241.

Athletics vs Royals Head to Head

6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/18/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/17/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/23/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

