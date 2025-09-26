3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 9/26/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run James Wood +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chicago White Sox right-hander Yoendrys Gomez will take the mound versus the Washington Nationals, and while he's generally done a good job of suppressing hard contact, he's still serving up a lot of meatballs behind a 12.6% barrel rate (first percentile). Gomez has been notably weaker facing lefty batters, showing a 5.27 xFIP, 19.4% strikeout rate, 47.4% fly-ball rate, and 1.95 HR/9 in the split.

James Wood has mashed three home runs in the past two games, so why not keep the fun going tonight? Wood has "just" 30 home runs in his first full campaign, but the power potential is through the roof. He's crushed it this year with a 16.1% barrel rate (94th percentile), 56.3% hard-hit rate (98th percentile), 94.2 mph average exit velocity (98th percentile), and 118.0 mph maximum exit velocity (99th percentile). If he's able to cut down on his 31.8% strikeout rate, he should clear 30 bombs easily in 2026.

While Nationals Park is a tougher place to hit dingers, that hasn't stopped Wood from slugging nearly half of his big flies at home (14), and these are solid odds for an otherwise plus matchup.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Nolan Schanuel +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Righty Jason Alexander has gotten respectable results since joining the Houston Astros midseason, but he's coming off a thrashing against the Seattle Mariners where he allowed seven earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings. Overall, he's posted a meh 4.70 xERA with lackluster marks in strikeout rate (19.2%) and hard-hit rate (45.9%), as well.

Alexander has had a much tougher time getting lefties out, as he's logged a 4.65 xFIP, 17.8% strikeout rate, and 38.9% ground-ball rate while allowing 2.04 HR/9 in the split. Luckily for Alexander, he'll be facing a righty-heavy Los Angeles Angels lineup, but leadoff man Nolan Schanuel is a lefty who might be able to do some damage.

Although Schanuel isn't much of a power hitter, he does a great job of making contact through strong plate discipline, owning a 12.7% strikeout rate (93rd percentile), 15.1% whiff rate (91st percentile), and 24.0% chase rate (75th percentile), which has helped him to an above-average .270 xBA (68th percentile). He's logged at least one hit in five of his last six games, and that actually includes a double and two home runs, too.

Schanuel shouldn't have trouble putting the ball in play versus Alexander, giving him a good chance of logging multiple hits and/or an extra-base hit. As always, batting leadoff also increases the likelihood of an additional plate appearance in the late innings, as well.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Rafael Devers +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rafael Devers is finishing the regular season on a high note, as he's on a five-game hit streak and has slugged three home runs over this span. This is a great spot to tally another dinger versus German Marquez and a Colorado Rockies team that's probably happy this campaign comes to a close this weekend.

Marquez was at times the lone bright spot in the Rockies' rotation earlier in his career, but that definitely hasn't been the case in 2025. Like all other Rockies starters this season, Marquez has posted poor numbers, sitting in the fifth percentile or worse in xERA (5.61), strikeout rate (14.4%), hard-hit rate (48.7%), and average exit velocity (91.8 mph). The right-hander has given up 1.55 HR/9 this year, and that mark bumps up to an even worse 1.75 HR/9 versus left-handed batters.

Devers strike out a fair bit (26.5% K rate), but he shouldn't have a problem making contact against Marquez and his lack of whiffs. And when Devers does get his bat on the ball, good things tend to happen, as shown by a 15.8% barrel rate (94th percentile), 55.7% hard-hit rate (97th percentile), and 93.4 mph average exit velocity (96th percentile).

Oracle Park is a poor venue for home runs, but I'm still willing to take the plunge in such a great matchup. Since joining the San Francisco Giants in June, Devers has slugged 19 home runs, and 10 of those have come at home. It also doesn't hurt that Colorado has one of MLB's worst bullpens.

