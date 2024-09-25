Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Oakland Athletics (68-89) vs. Texas Rangers (74-83)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSSW

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

OAK: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152)

OAK: +1.5 (-184) | TEX: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Basso (Athletics) - 1-0, 2.33 ERA vs Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 6-3, 3.59 ERA

The Athletics will call on Brady Basso (1-0) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford (6-3). Basso and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Basso's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rangers have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Bradford's starts. The Rangers have a 1-3 record in Bradford's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53.5%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Rangers, Oakland is the favorite at -112, and Texas is -104 playing on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Athletics. The Rangers are +152 to cover, while the Athletics are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Athletics-Rangers contest on Sept. 25, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season Oakland has been victorious 11 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 156 opportunities.

The Athletics have posted a record of 83-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 22 of the 63 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (34.9%).

Texas is 20-39 (winning just 33.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-73-4).

The Rangers have collected a 66-85-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.7% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 155 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .565. All three of those stats lead Oakland hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is seventh in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 92nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging in MLB.

Lawrence Butler is batting .266 with a .505 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Shea Langeliers has been key for Oakland with 106 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

Langeliers brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a team-high .387 slugging percentage. He's batting .235 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 107th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a walk and an RBI.

Wyatt Langford has 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 71st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Josh Smith is hitting .263 with 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Nate Lowe's .359 OBP leads his team.

Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head

9/24/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/1/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-11 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2024: 9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2024: 15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

15-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/11/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/10/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

