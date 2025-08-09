Astros vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Houston Astros facing the New York Yankees.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Yankees Game Info

Houston Astros (64-51) vs. New York Yankees (61-54)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

2:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SCHN

Astros vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | NYY: (-100)

HOU: (-118) | NYY: (-100) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+142) | NYY: +1.5 (-172)

HOU: -1.5 (+142) | NYY: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 11-5, 2.83 ERA vs Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (11-5, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Gil (0-1, 13.50 ERA). Valdez's team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 61.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-7. Gil has started just one game with a set spread, which the Yankees failed to cover. The Yankees have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Gil starts this season.

Astros vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.6%)

Astros vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -118 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Yankees are -172 to cover, and the Astros are +142.

Astros vs Yankees Over/Under

The Astros-Yankees game on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 41, or 53.2%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 37-31 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 114 opportunities.

The Astros are 57-57-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 6-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, New York has a 5-8 record (winning only 38.5% of its games).

In the 114 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-57-6).

The Yankees have gone 48-66-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 29th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Altuve hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 109 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He's batting .324 and slugging .494.

He ranks second in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Pena heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Diaz has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Christian Walker has been key for Houston with 98 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Walker brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has put up a team-high OBP (.446) and slugging percentage (.702), while pacing the Yankees in hits (130, while batting .339).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .275 with 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Anthony Volpe has 24 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 37 walks while batting .221.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

