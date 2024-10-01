Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on Oct. 1

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Detroit Tigers for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (88-73) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-76)

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Time: 2:32 p.m. ET

2:32 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ABC

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | DET: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | DET: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-200)

HOU: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-200) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 15-7, 2.91 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 18-4, 2.39 ERA

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA) versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA). Valdez's team is 16-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team is 16-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 15-14-0 record against the spread in Skubal's starts. The Tigers have a 5-4 record in Skubal's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.8%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite at home.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Tigers are -200 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +162.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Tigers on Oct. 1 is 6.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 66, or 57.4%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has come away with a win 45 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 161 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 80-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have put together a 46-49 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Detroit has a 16-29 record (winning only 35.6% of its games).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-75-4).

The Tigers have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 85-72-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 170 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He has a .308 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.

He is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .295.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the majors.

Alex Bregman has collected 151 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 175 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has totaled 134 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Tigers. He's batting .262.

He is 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Matt Vierling is hitting .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average ranks 61st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Colt Keith has accumulated a slugging percentage of .380, a team-best for the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.

Astros vs Tigers Head to Head

6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/10/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2023: 17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/26/2023: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/25/2023: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/5/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

