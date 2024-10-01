Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on Oct. 1
Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.
The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Detroit Tigers for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.
Astros vs Tigers Game Info
- Houston Astros (88-73) vs. Detroit Tigers (86-76)
- Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Time: 2:32 p.m. ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: ABC
Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | DET: (+120)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+162) | DET: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 15-7, 2.91 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 18-4, 2.39 ERA
The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA) versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA). Valdez's team is 16-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team is 16-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 15-14-0 record against the spread in Skubal's starts. The Tigers have a 5-4 record in Skubal's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (51.8%)
Astros vs Tigers Moneyline
- Detroit is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite at home.
Astros vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Tigers are -200 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +162.
Astros vs Tigers Over/Under
- The over/under for Astros-Tigers on Oct. 1 is 6.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Astros have won in 66, or 57.4%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Houston has come away with a win 45 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Astros' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 161 opportunities.
- The Astros have posted a record of 80-81-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have put together a 46-49 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.4% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Detroit has a 16-29 record (winning only 35.6% of its games).
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-75-4).
- The Tigers have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 85-72-0 ATS.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 170 hits and an OBP of .392 this season. He has a .308 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.
- He is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Jose Altuve has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .295.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging in the majors.
- Alex Bregman has collected 151 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 175 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .441.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene has totaled 134 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Tigers. He's batting .262.
- He is 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Matt Vierling is hitting .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- His batting average ranks 61st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 96th, and he is 69th in slugging.
- Colt Keith has accumulated a slugging percentage of .380, a team-best for the Tigers.
- Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with 16 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks.
Astros vs Tigers Head to Head
- 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/11/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/10/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/27/2023: 17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/26/2023: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/25/2023: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/5/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!