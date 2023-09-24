Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:32 AM

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Houston Astros facing the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (85-70) vs. Kansas City Royals (53-102)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SportsNet SW

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-290) | KC: (+235)

HOU: (-290) | KC: (+235) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-137) | KC: +1.5 (+114)

HOU: -1.5 (-137) | KC: +1.5 (+114) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-12, 4.93 ERA vs Steven Cruz (Royals) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Cruz. When Brown starts, his team is 11-17-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team has a record of 11-12 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Cruz has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals covered in both opportunities. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Cruz starts this season -- they won both.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (73.4%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Royals, Houston is the favorite at -290, and Kansas City is +235 playing on the road.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are +114 to cover, and the Astros are -137.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Royals contest on September 24 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 57 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious four times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -290 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 81 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 77-77-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 132 total times this season. They've gone 44-88 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Royals have played in 153 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-75-5).

The Royals have collected a 68-85-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 155 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Alex Bregman is slashing .264/.367/.441 this season and leads the Astros with an OPS of .808.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .406 and a slugging percentage of .572 this season.

Alvarez takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .125 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .310 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 170 hits with a .492 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Royals. He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 32nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has a .325 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .365.

He is currently 36th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

MJ Melendez is hitting .233 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.

Edward Olivares has 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .266.

Astros vs. Royals Head to Head

9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 7/4/2022: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2022: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/5/2022: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

