Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (72-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-60)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: BSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-180) | KC: (+152)

HOU: (-180) | KC: (+152) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 13-6, 3.27 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 14-8, 3.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (13-6) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (14-8) will get the nod for the Royals. Valdez's team is 14-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team is 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 15-12-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals have a 6-5 record in Lugo's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (52.6%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -180 favorite at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Astros are +128 to cover, and the Royals are -154.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Royals contest on August 30 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 53, or 56.4%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 16-5 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 134 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 67-67-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Royals have gone 31-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.2% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-66-1).

The Royals have covered 55.3% of their games this season, going 73-59-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.400) and total hits (146) this season. He's batting .313 batting average while slugging .563.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Alvarez has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average is 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Alex Bregman has 131 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.316/.445.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 72 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 185 hits with a .396 on-base percentage and a .613 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .344.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 38 walks while batting .279.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

