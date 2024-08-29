Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Houston Astros take on the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (71-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-59)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-154) | KC: (+130)

HOU: (-154) | KC: (+130) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

HOU: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-7, 3.72 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 9-9, 3.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (11-7) to the mound, while Brady Singer (9-9) will answer the bell for the Royals. When Brown starts, his team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team has won 52.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-9). The Royals have a 15-11-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Royals have a 4-8 record in Singer's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.9%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The Astros vs Royals moneyline has Houston as a -154 favorite, while Kansas City is a +130 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Astros are +138 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -166.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

Astros versus Royals on August 29 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 52, or 55.9%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 29-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 133 opportunities.

The Astros are 66-67-0 against the spread in their 133 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals are 31-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 7-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (43.8%).

In the 131 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-66-1).

The Royals have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 73-58-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 144 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average and a slugging percentage of .564.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Alvarez has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jose Altuve has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 56 runs. He's batting .299 this season and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is ninth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging in the majors.

Altuve takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Alex Bregman has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 72 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.399) and slugging percentage (.618), while pacing the Royals in hits (185, while batting .346).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage is third, and he is third in slugging.

Witt takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .264 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 46th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 49th in slugging.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .281.

Maikel Garcia has 23 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .240.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

