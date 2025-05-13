Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (20-20) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | KC: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | KC: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 2-4, 3.94 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 4-2, 1.69 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (2-4, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Kris Bubic (4-2, 1.69 ERA). Valdez's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Valdez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-5. The Royals have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Bubic's starts. The Royals have a 2-3 record in Bubic's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (55%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -138 favorite at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Houston is +155 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Royals game on May 13, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 40 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 22-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have a 12-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Kansas City is 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 43 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-27-1).

The Royals have put together a 22-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.435) and total hits (45) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Pena will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .391 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .259 with 26 walks and 17 runs scored. He's slugging .399.

His batting average is 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 91st.

Jake Meyers has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.362/.421.

Jose Altuve has four home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .386, a slugging percentage of .524, and has 53 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .319).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .295. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .223.

Jonathan India is hitting .236 with eight doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

5/12/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

