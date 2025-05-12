Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (20-19) vs. Kansas City Royals (24-18)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | KC: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158)

HOU: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 3-1, 2.93 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 2-4, 2.98 ERA

The Astros will look to Ryan Gusto (3-1) versus the Royals and Michael Wacha (2-4). Gusto's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gusto's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Wacha starts, the Royals are 3-5-0 against the spread. The Royals have a 2-2 record in Wacha's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (54.3%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -116 favorite at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Royals are +158 to cover, while the Astros are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Royals on May 12, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 15-12 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 39 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 22-17-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 47.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-12).

Kansas City has a record of 7-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (38.9%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-27-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 21-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 43 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .433. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 30th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .264 with 24 walks and 17 runs scored. He's slugging .407.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Paredes enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with three doubles, seven walks and three RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .259 with a .374 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 32 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.386) and slugging percentage (.512), while leading the Royals in hits (51, while batting .315).

He ranks 11th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Maikel Garcia is batting .306 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .217 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

Jonathan India is batting .224 with eight doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

4/27/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

