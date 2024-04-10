Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Houston Astros versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (4-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | KC: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

HOU: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-0, 0.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti to the mound, while Seth Lugo (1-0) will answer the bell for the Royals. Arrighetti did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Lugo has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lugo start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.4%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The Astros vs Royals moneyline has Houston as a -122 favorite, while Kansas City is a +104 underdog at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are -152 to cover, and the Astros are +126.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Astros-Royals on April 10, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won two of seven games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their 12 opportunities.

The Astros are 5-7-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won three of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Kansas City is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Royals have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-7-0).

The Royals have collected a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 17 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .653. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .347 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Jose Altuve has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407. He's batting .333 and slugging .604.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified batters.

Jeremy Pena is batting .333 with a .489 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Pena enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with an RBI.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Houston with 14 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Tucker has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

MJ Melendez has racked up an on-base percentage of .421 and has 11 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .333 and slugging .727.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 17th and he is fourth in slugging.

Melendez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .667 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Including all qualified players, he is 19th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has a .500 slugging percentage, which leads the Royals.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .222 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/5/2022: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

