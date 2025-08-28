Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (73-60) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-95)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, SCHN, and COLR

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-275) | COL: (+225)

HOU: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108)

HOU: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 4-1, 4.59 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-13, 5.31 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.31 ERA). Alexander's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Alexander's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 9-14-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have a 6-16 record in Freeland's 22 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (63.6%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +225 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Astros are -130 to cover, and the Rockies are +108.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

The Astros-Rockies game on Aug. 28 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 45 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 2-1 when favored by -275 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 132 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 132 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 66-66-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 27.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (34-91).

Colorado has an 8-32 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-70-4).

The Rockies have covered 41.1% of their games this season, going 53-76-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 124 hits and an OBP of .366 this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .478.

Among all qualified, he ranks third in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Pena has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Yainer Diaz is batting .257 with a .419 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Diaz enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .235 with a .301 OBP and 72 RBI for Houston this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 119 hits with a .521 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Rockies. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Jordan Beck a has .333 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle has 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks while batting .244.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

8/27/2025: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/26/2025: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/25/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/27/2024: 12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/19/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!