Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Houston Astros facing the Colorado Rockies.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (7-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-19)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-215) | COL: (+180)

HOU: (-215) | COL: (+180) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

HOU: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 16.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 2-0, 1.33 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 0-2, 4.33 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Ronel Blanco (2-0, 1.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.33 ERA). Blanco and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Blanco's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 4-1-0 ATS in Quantrill's five starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in five of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Astros, Colorado is the underdog at +180, and Houston is -215 playing on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Astros are -162 to cover, and the Rockies are +134.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 16.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Rockies game on April 27, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with five wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Houston the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -215 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 9-17-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won seven of the 26 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (26.9%).

Colorado is 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 12-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker is batting .283 with seven doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Jose Altuve has 37 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .589. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He's batting .346.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Altuve brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run and an RBI.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .267 with a .446 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Jeremy Pena has two home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .324 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with 29 hits. He's batting .319 and slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Doyle brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Ryan McMahon paces his team with a .386 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .449 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .306.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Elias Diaz is hitting .309 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .450 slugging percentage.

