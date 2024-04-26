Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27
The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Houston Astros facing the Colorado Rockies.
Astros vs Rockies Game Info
- Houston Astros (7-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-19)
- Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico
- Coverage: SCHN
Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-215) | COL: (+180)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)
- Total: 16.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 2-0, 1.33 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 0-2, 4.33 ERA
The Astros will give the nod to Ronel Blanco (2-0, 1.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.33 ERA). Blanco and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Blanco's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 4-1-0 ATS in Quantrill's five starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in five of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.
Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (57.6%)
Astros vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Astros, Colorado is the underdog at +180, and Houston is -215 playing on the road.
Astros vs Rockies Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Astros are -162 to cover, and the Rockies are +134.
Astros vs Rockies Over/Under
- A total of 16.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Rockies game on April 27, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Astros have come away with five wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Oddsmakers have given Houston the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -215 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have an against the spread mark of 9-17-0 in 26 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have won seven of the 26 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (26.9%).
- Colorado is 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.
- The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-0 record against the over/under.
- The Rockies have put together a 12-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker is batting .283 with seven doubles, five home runs and 18 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .505.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
- Jose Altuve has 37 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .589. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He's batting .346.
- His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage eighth.
- Altuve brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run and an RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez is batting .267 with a .446 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.
- Jeremy Pena has two home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .324 this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with 29 hits. He's batting .319 and slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Doyle brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.
- Ryan McMahon paces his team with a .386 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .449 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .306.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Elias Diaz is hitting .309 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .450 slugging percentage.
