Astros vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Reds Game Info

Houston Astros (19-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-21)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSOH

Astros vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-148) | CIN: (+126)

HOU: (-148) | CIN: (+126) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 2-3, 4.98 ERA vs Chase Petty (Reds) - 0-1, 34.71 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Ronel Blanco (2-3) against the Reds and Chase Petty (0-1). Blanco and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Blanco's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Petty has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds failed to cover. The Reds have always been the moneyline underdog when Petty starts this season.

Astros vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (60.5%)

Astros vs Reds Moneyline

The Astros vs Reds moneyline has Houston as a -148 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +126 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Reds Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -176.

Astros vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Reds contest on May 11 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Reds Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 4-4 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 37 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 37 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 21-16-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've gone 9-13 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Cincinnati has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 39 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-21-1).

The Reds have a 20-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 39 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .429. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Pena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 34 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .256 and slugging .391.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.304/.374.

Altuve has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and a walk.

Jake Meyers is batting .298 with a .351 OBP and 13 RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers has safely hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

TJ Friedl has put up a team-high .383 slugging percentage. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 57th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .252 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Gavin Lux has accumulated an on-base percentage of .385 and has 36 hits, both team-high figures for the Reds.

Jose Trevino is hitting .310 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Astros vs Reds Head to Head

5/9/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/5/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/2/2024: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/18/2023: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/17/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2023: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!