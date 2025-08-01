Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (62-47) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-51)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Apple TV+

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | BOS: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | BOS: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

HOU: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-5, 2.54 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (9-5) against the Red Sox and Cooper Criswell (1-0). Brown and his team have a record of 12-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has been victorious in 64.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-6. Last season Criswell and his team had a 13-5-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Criswell and his team had a 7-6 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.2%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Red Sox, Houston is the favorite at -126, and Boston is +108 playing at home.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Red Sox. The Astros are +134 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -162.

Astros versus Red Sox on Aug. 1 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 41 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Houston the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -126 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 108 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 55-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 17 of the 38 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.7%).

Boston has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +108 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-54-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have collected a 60-49-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 36 extra-base hits. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Altuve has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.378) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .322 while slugging .489.

Among qualifiers, he ranks third in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Diaz enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .256 with a .320 OBP and 36 RBI for Houston this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an on-base percentage of .332, a slugging percentage of .461, and has 116 hits, all club-bests for the Red Sox (while batting .265).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Duran hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 21 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 21 walks.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!