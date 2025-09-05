Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (77-64) vs. Texas Rangers (72-69)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and SCHN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-144) | TEX: (+122)

HOU: (-144) | TEX: (+122) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+125) | TEX: +1.5 (-150)

HOU: -1.5 (+125) | TEX: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Astros) vs Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 11-7, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will look to Kelly (11-7, 4.03), while the Astros' starter for this game is yet to be determined. The Rangers have gone 12-13-0 ATS in Kelly's 25 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 3-6 record in Kelly's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.5%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Astros, Texas is the underdog at +122, and Houston is -144 playing on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Astros are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +125 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -150.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

Astros versus Rangers on Sept. 5 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season Houston has come away with a win 21 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 140 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 69-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 36.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-44).

Texas has a 2-15 record (winning only 11.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 140 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-76-2).

The Rangers have a 75-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 46 extra-base hits. He has a .269 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.366) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .305 while slugging .477.

His batting average is fifth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Pena brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Yainer Diaz is batting .251 with a .411 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Christian Walker is batting .233 with a .298 OBP and 74 RBI for Houston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying players, he is 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 74th in slugging.

Josh Smith is slugging .374 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 88th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .235.

Josh Jung is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

