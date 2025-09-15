Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15
On Monday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Texas Rangers.
Astros vs Rangers Game Info
- Houston Astros (81-69) vs. Texas Rangers (79-71)
- Date: Monday, September 15, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and RSN
Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | TEX: (+104)
- Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 4-1, 4.18 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-8, 3.81 ERA
The Astros will give the ball to Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jack Leiter (9-8, 3.81 ERA). Alexander and his team are 7-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Alexander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. When Leiter starts, the Rangers are 16-10-0 against the spread. The Rangers are 5-13 in Leiter's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (58.4%)
Astros vs Rangers Moneyline
- Houston is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +104 underdog on the road.
Astros vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Astros are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Astros vs Rangers Over/Under
- Astros versus Rangers on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in 49, or 52.7%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Houston has a record of 35-34 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros are 74-75-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rangers have put together a 30-45 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).
- Texas has a record of 19-33 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (36.5%).
- The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-81-2 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have an 82-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 55% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 48 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .327.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- Altuve hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run and an RBI.
- Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.356) and total hits (141) this season. He's batting .297 while slugging .460.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the majors.
- Pena enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .174 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.
- Yainer Diaz has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.288/.421.
- Diaz heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.
- Christian Walker is batting .239 with a .301 OBP and 81 RBI for Houston this season.
- Walker enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford paces the Rangers with 115 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 74th in slugging.
- Josh Smith's .343 on-base percentage and .372 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .257.
- His batting average ranks 80th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 130th in slugging.
- Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .233.
- Josh Jung is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
Astros vs Rangers Head to Head
- 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
