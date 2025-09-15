Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (81-69) vs. Texas Rangers (79-71)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | TEX: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | TEX: (+104) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)

HOU: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander (Astros) - 4-1, 4.18 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-8, 3.81 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jack Leiter (9-8, 3.81 ERA). Alexander and his team are 7-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Alexander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. When Leiter starts, the Rangers are 16-10-0 against the spread. The Rangers are 5-13 in Leiter's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (58.4%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Houston is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +104 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Astros are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

Astros versus Rangers on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 49, or 52.7%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 35-34 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 74-75-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have put together a 30-45 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Texas has a record of 19-33 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (36.5%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-81-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have an 82-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 55% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 48 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.356) and total hits (141) this season. He's batting .297 while slugging .460.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the majors.

Pena enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .174 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.288/.421.

Diaz heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .239 with a .301 OBP and 81 RBI for Houston this season.

Walker enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford paces the Rangers with 115 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, he is 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 74th in slugging.

Josh Smith's .343 on-base percentage and .372 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .257.

His batting average ranks 80th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Adolis Garcia has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .233.

Josh Jung is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

