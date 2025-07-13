Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (55-39) vs. Texas Rangers (47-48)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

HOU: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+180) | TEX: +1.5 (-220)

HOU: -1.5 (+180) | TEX: +1.5 (-220) Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-3, 2.21 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 6-3, 1.62 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (9-3, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 1.62 ERA). Brown and his team have a record of 11-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers are 9-6-0 against the spread when Eovaldi starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Eovaldi's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.7%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Astros, Texas is the underdog at +112, and Houston is -132 playing at home.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Astros are +180 to cover, and the Rangers are -220.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Astros-Rangers on July 13, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 37, or 56.9%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has come away with a win 24 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 93 chances this season.

The Astros are 47-46-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have gone 17-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.4% of those games).

Texas has a 4-18 record (winning just 18.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-56-1 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 49-45-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is batting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Paredes will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Altuve heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.281/.401.

Diaz enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 81 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .428.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 141st in slugging.

Josh Smith's .363 OBP and .429 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .286.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 24th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 71 hits.

Corey Seager is batting .270 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 walks.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!