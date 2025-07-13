Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13
On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Texas Rangers.
Astros vs Rangers Game Info
- Houston Astros (55-39) vs. Texas Rangers (47-48)
- Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and RSN
Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | TEX: (+112)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+180) | TEX: +1.5 (-220)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-3, 2.21 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 6-3, 1.62 ERA
The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (9-3, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 1.62 ERA). Brown and his team have a record of 11-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has a record of 11-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers are 9-6-0 against the spread when Eovaldi starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Eovaldi's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.
Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (53.7%)
Astros vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Astros, Texas is the underdog at +112, and Houston is -132 playing at home.
Astros vs Rangers Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Astros are +180 to cover, and the Rangers are -220.
Astros vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 7 has been set for Astros-Rangers on July 13, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Astros have won in 37, or 56.9%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Houston has come away with a win 24 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 93 chances this season.
- The Astros are 47-46-0 against the spread in their 93 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rangers have gone 17-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.4% of those games).
- Texas has a 4-18 record (winning just 18.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-56-1 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have a 49-45-0 record ATS this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Isaac Paredes is batting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .467.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Paredes will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
- Jose Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 57th.
- Altuve heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.
- Yainer Diaz has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.281/.401.
- Diaz enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 81 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .428.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 141st in slugging.
- Josh Smith's .363 OBP and .429 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .286.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 24th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.
- Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 71 hits.
- Corey Seager is batting .270 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 walks.
Astros vs Rangers Head to Head
- 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
