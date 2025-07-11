Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
The Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.
The vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads:
Astros vs Rangers Game Info
- Houston Astros (55-38) vs. Texas Rangers (46-48)
- Date: Friday, July 11, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and CW33
Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets:
- Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | TEX: (+112)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 2-3, 5.82 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-6, 4.32 ERA
The probable pitchers are Lance McCullers (2-3) for the Astros and Jack Leiter (4-6) for the Rangers. When McCullers starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. McCullers' team has been victorious in 20% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-4. The Rangers have a 7-8-0 ATS record in Leiter's 15 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 3-9 in those games.
Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (57.2%)
Astros vs Rangers Moneyline
- Houston is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +112 underdog on the road.
Astros vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +152.
Astros vs Rangers Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Rangers on July 11, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.
Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (57.8%) in those games.
- Houston has a record of 24-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 92 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 47-45-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers are 16-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Texas has a record of 4-18 (18.2%).
- In the 93 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-56-1).
- The Rangers have a 48-45-0 record ATS this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .468.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 91st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 54th.
- Altuve takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.
- Jake Meyers is batting .308 with a .405 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.
- Yainer Diaz is batting .243 with a .278 OBP and 37 RBI for Houston this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Smith leads his team with 83 hits and a .365 OBP, with a team-best .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287.
- His batting average is 23rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 77th in slugging.
- Corey Seager is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
- Wyatt Langford has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .239.
Astros vs Rangers Head to Head
- 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
