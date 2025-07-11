Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (55-38) vs. Texas Rangers (46-48)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CW33

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

HOU: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 2-3, 5.82 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-6, 4.32 ERA

The probable pitchers are Lance McCullers (2-3) for the Astros and Jack Leiter (4-6) for the Rangers. When McCullers starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. McCullers' team has been victorious in 20% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-4. The Rangers have a 7-8-0 ATS record in Leiter's 15 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 3-9 in those games.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.2%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Houston is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +112 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +152.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Rangers on July 11, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (57.8%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 24-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 47-45-0 against the spread.

The Rangers are 16-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Texas has a record of 4-18 (18.2%).

In the 93 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-56-1).

The Rangers have a 48-45-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 91st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Jose Altuve is hitting .272 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Altuve takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Jake Meyers is batting .308 with a .405 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz is batting .243 with a .278 OBP and 37 RBI for Houston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 137th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith leads his team with 83 hits and a .365 OBP, with a team-best .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287.

His batting average is 23rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Corey Seager is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Wyatt Langford has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .239.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

