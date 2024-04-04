Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

MLB action on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (2-5) vs. Texas Rangers (4-2)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Time: 8:05 PM ET

Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Coverage: Apple TV+

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown for the Astros and Cody Bradford (1-0) for the Rangers. Brown and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Brown's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Bradford has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rangers covered. The Rangers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Bradford starts this season.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Rangers are -164 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +136.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The Astros-Rangers contest on April 5 has been given an over/under of 10 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in one of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Texas has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-3-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 10 hits, batting .345 this season with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .406 and a slugging percentage of .759.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last seven games he is hitting .345 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz has a slash line of .462/.517/.731 this season and a team-best OPS of 1.248.

He is first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Jeremy Pena has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .444 and a slugging percentage of .680 this season.

Kyle Tucker is batting .333 with a .419 OBP and five RBI for Houston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .240. He's slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 112th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Garcia brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Marcus Semien is hitting .250 with a double and five walks. He's slugging .292 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Corey Seager has put up a team-best .500 slugging percentage.

Jared Walsh's .619 slugging percentage paces his team.

