Astros vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Padres Game Info

Houston Astros (8-10) vs. San Diego Padres (15-4)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SDPA

Astros vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | SD: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | SD: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 1-1, 3.00 ERA vs Kyle Hart (Padres) - 2-0, 5.40 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Ryan Gusto (1-1) versus the Padres and Kyle Hart (2-0). Gusto and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gusto's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. In all of Hart's three starts that had a set spread, the Padres covered. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for one Hart start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.8%)

Astros vs Padres Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +118 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Padres Spread

The Astros are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -178 to cover.

Astros vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Astros-Padres on April 18, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Padres Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with five wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 2-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in seven of their 18 opportunities.

The Astros are 8-10-0 against the spread in their 18 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 57.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-3).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, San Diego has a record of 2-2 (50%).

The Padres have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-10-1).

The Padres have put together a 14-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Carlos Altuve has 23 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .446, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualified batters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Altuve will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .215 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks, while slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 114th, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Pena has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .350 this season while batting .235 with 10 walks and eight runs scored.

Yordan Ruben Alvarez has been key for Houston with 13 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .362.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 24 hits with a .425 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Padres. He's batting .348.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Tatis brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with five home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Manny Machado is hitting .324 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .392.

His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is batting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .258 with six doubles and 10 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!