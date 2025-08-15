Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (68-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-66)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN2

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-235) | BAL: (+194)

HOU: (-235) | BAL: (+194) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-111) | BAL: +1.5 (-108)

HOU: -1.5 (-111) | BAL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 11-5, 2.97 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-6, 6.70 ERA

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (11-5) versus the Orioles and Brandon Young (0-6). Valdez and his team are 10-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 61.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-7. When Young starts, the Orioles have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Young's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (70.7%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Astros, Baltimore is the underdog at +194, and Houston is -235 playing at home.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-108 to cover), and Houston is -111 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Astros-Orioles on Aug. 15, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (53.8%) in those games.

This year Houston has won four of six games when listed as at least -235 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 120 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 61-59-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-34).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 50 times this season for a 50-64-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles are 53-65-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .469, fueled by 40 extra-base hits. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 115 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .318 and slugging .492.

He is second in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Pena brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Yainer Diaz is batting .254 with a .423 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Diaz heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run and three RBIs.

Christian Walker has 16 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .352, a slugging percentage of .468, and has 121 hits, all club-bests for the Orioles (while batting .283).

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Henderson hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .265 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying players, he is 105th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .232 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .265 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks.

